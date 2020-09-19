$47.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report $47.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.95 million and the highest is $50.90 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $36.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $164.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $169.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $223.24 million, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. BofA Securities upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 4,949,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,345. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

In related news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $184,744.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,510.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,644,473 shares of company stock worth $327,473,609 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

