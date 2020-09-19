47,558 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $59.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

