$476.47 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post $476.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.50 million to $488.00 million. Argo Group posted sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,185. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

