$498.84 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to report sales of $498.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.34 million and the lowest is $441.61 million. Range Resources reported sales of $622.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 12,482,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,546,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

