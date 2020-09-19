$5.35 Million in Sales Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report sales of $5.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the highest is $5.50 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S posted sales of $5.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full year sales of $21.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.55 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $30.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

BWAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

