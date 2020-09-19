$5.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $5.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the lowest is $5.37 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 22,663,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,183,491. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

