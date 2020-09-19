$520,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report $520,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $430,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $1.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 480.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DYAI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DYAI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 157,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,537. The company has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.39. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.