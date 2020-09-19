$6.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $6.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.23 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $23.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.18 billion to $23.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. 10,053,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,938,002. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

