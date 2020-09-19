$62.21 Million in Sales Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will post sales of $62.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $66.70 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $249.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.48 million to $254.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.52 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $287.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 1,269,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,972. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

