$62.64 Million in Sales Expected for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce sales of $62.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.80 million and the highest is $63.70 million. Wisdom Tree Investments posted sales of $67.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year sales of $247.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.41 million to $251.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.85 million, with estimates ranging from $258.65 million to $274.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

WETF has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter worth about $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

