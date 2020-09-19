$76.83 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to report sales of $76.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.33 million. Fly Leasing reported sales of $139.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year sales of $355.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.92 million to $365.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $348.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 171,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,334. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

