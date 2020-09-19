$77.46 Million in Sales Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will report $77.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. HighPoint Resources reported sales of $121.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $297.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $252.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $273.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPR. ValuEngine cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 942,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 3,577,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,417. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

