$819.80 Million in Sales Expected for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) will report sales of $819.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $804.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $843.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Passage Bio.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Passage Bio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Passage Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.