$85.77 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to post $85.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $56.90 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $233.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $332.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $391.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $503.29 million, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $610.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:NOG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 8,421,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

