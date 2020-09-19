89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $95.00 at Chardan Capital

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $59.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $430.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 998.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

