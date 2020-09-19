89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 109,090 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 275,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $246,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 89bio by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

