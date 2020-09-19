8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.41 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $53.41 million and $11.88 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005320 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001322 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002447 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

