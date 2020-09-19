$91.44 Million in Sales Expected for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to post $91.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.48 million. Livongo Health posted sales of $46.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year sales of $352.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $366.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $540.86 million, with estimates ranging from $488.15 million to $591.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

LVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $97,807.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,294 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,739 shares of company stock worth $94,556,665 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Livongo Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Livongo Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Livongo Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVGO stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -322.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.