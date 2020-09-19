AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AAON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. AAON has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,307,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $611,287.12. Insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408 over the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in AAON by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in AAON by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

