Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.98

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as low as $17.28. Aareal Bank shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 156,340 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.67 ($24.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.17.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

