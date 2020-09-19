Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $7,091,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,528,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3,688.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 736,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aaron’s by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,248,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 446,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 833.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. 1,165,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

