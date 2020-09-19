Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $94,002.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including ZBG, CoinBene, Kyber Network and CoinPlace.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.37 or 0.04752191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034721 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Indodax, ZBG, BitForex, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

