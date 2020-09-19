Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

ACST has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 166.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Acasti Pharma worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,911,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

