ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACIW. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $147,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.