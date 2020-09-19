Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

ACRGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Acreage from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acreage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Acreage from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS ACRGF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,956. Acreage has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

In other Acreage news, General Counsel James A. Doherty III sold 116,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $337,682.05. Also, Director Faasen William C. Van sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $29,343.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

