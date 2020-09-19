Actinium Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $203,336.92 and approximately $120,777.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,349,700 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.