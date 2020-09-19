Adelaide Brighton Cement (ABC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on October 7th

Adelaide Brighton Cement (ASX:ABC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.53.
Adelaide Brighton Cement Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.