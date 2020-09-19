Adelaide Brighton Cement (ABC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on October 7th

Adelaide Brighton Cement (ASX:ABC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Adelaide Brighton Cement Company Profile

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

