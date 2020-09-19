Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Adient worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 322.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $1,724,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 51.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 415,259 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.39. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Adient’s revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

