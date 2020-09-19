Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $2,212.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares token can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, Adshares has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,814,981 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

