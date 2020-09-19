ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,510,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 20,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 7,121,436 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 364,447 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,026,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,129,000 after buying an additional 1,576,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 1,670,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 349,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

ADT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. 11,485,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,048. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

