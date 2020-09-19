Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $58.51. 1,257,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640 in the last ninety days. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 113,469 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,078,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 1,014,279 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

