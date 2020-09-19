AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 452,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. 429,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,121. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

