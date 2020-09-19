AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 452,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. 429,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,121. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
