Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $998.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.70. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $591,541.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,057.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 67,240 shares during the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.