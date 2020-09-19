Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WZZAF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WZZAF remained flat at $$45.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. Adyen has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

