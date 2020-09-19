Aeon Price Down 1.1% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003663 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $1,650.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00854423 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.