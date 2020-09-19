Aeternity (AE) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.30 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $41.30 million and $7.89 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, ZB.COM and CoinBene. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000633 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 366,617,322 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,796,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, OTCBTC, BigONE, Mercatox, Crex24, CoinBene, ZB.COM, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, Koinex, IDAX, DragonEX, LATOKEN, FCoin, Kyber Network, BitMart, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, HADAX, OOOBTC and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

