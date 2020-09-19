Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Price Target Increased to $0.47 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $0.31 to $0.47 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HPMCF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. Africa Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.43.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

