Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

AFYA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Afya in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Banco Santander downgraded Afya to a hold rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded Afya from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Afya by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

