Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGRX. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.