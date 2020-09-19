Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $41.98 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX and Kucoin. Aion has a total market capitalization of $41.98 million and $1.89 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00246089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00092609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01465282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kyber Network, BitForex, RightBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Kucoin, Koinex, Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.