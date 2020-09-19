Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Akastor ASA stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Akastor ASA has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Kværner ASA provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore platforms, onshore plants, floating production units, and renewable energy solutions in Norway, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company executes contracts of oil and gas steel jacket substructures and jackets; and EPC delivery of topsides for offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as on floating oil and gas installations.

