Akerna (KERN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. Akerna has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

