Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,277. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after buying an additional 2,715,323 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,176,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after buying an additional 1,494,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 61.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,296,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 873,681 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 93.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 669,100 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.