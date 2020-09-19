Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALK. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of ALK opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

