Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 620,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 600,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,187. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

