Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 400,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $806,923. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 255,809 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after acquiring an additional 476,190 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 502,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALBO stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 333,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,276. The company has a market cap of $583.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

