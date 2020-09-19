Alchemy Pay Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $83.41 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00525033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00075801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055525 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000866 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

