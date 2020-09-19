Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.58.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

