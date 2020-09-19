Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.12. 798,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. Allakos has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,691,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 320,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

