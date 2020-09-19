Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.51. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

